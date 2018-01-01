New Year comes early for Rajinikant fans

For fans of actor Rajinikant, who on Sunday announced his entry into active politics, the New Year rang in early on December 31 morning.

Their joy knew no bounds and they started bursting crackers and distributing sweets at different spots in the city.

Seniors like S. Jaffar (58), who has been a fan of Rajinikant for more than four decades, wasted no time to start his political work. The fans garlanded almost all the statues of political leaders in the city -- former Chief Ministers, K. Kamaraj and M.G. Ramachandran, freedom fighters, Kattabomman, Muthuramalinga Thevar, Kakkan, and V. O. Chidambaram, B. R. Ambedkar and actor Sivaji Ganesan.

“The announcement by our Thalaivar in the morning, is the happiest message for the fans,” Mr. Jafar said.

Stating that the fans would immediately get into the act of mobilising support for Mr. Rajinikant, he said Mr. Rajinikant would for sure give a good governance. “If corruption is eradicated from the system, the governance would automatically become beneficial to the people,” he added.

Another fan, P. Azhagarsamy (45) of Bethaniyapuram, said that Mr. Rajinikant had a huge opportunity to take the political plunge in 1996. However, “I think, he has political acumen now,” he said.

Mr. Azhagarsamy said that the actor, who had a mass appeal, would render the Dravidian parties irrelevant in politics soon.

The fans believed that they would be able to convert the actor’s charisma into votes.