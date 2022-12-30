New Year celebrations should end at 1 a.m.: Madurai City Police

December 30, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai city police have banned New Year celebrations after 1 a.m. on January 1, 2023.

In a statement, Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar said that 1,300 police personnel and 100 Home Guards personnel would be deployed for bandobust duty for New Year. Vehicle check would be conducted across the city.

Asking people to avoid roaming on motorbikes unnecessarily, the statement warned people with stringent action for rash and negligent riding.

Action would be taken against those found indulging in drunk driving/riding and their vehicles would be seized.

Adequate police force would be deployed in all places of worship and those trying to create confusion there would be arrested.

The statement also appealed to people to inform the local police station about their “locked door,” if they were going out of station to help the police take up night patrolling in their area to avoid thefts.

New Year celebrations in hotels and recreation clubs should conform to the rules and regulations laid down by the police.

The police have warned against performing stunts and racing with bikes. Special teams have been formed to keep a tab on such vehicles. People can alert the police about such persons indulging in bike racing by calling ‘100.’ People can also seek police help through Kaval Uthavi app.