New Year celebrations should end at 1 a.m.: Dindigul district police

December 30, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Dindigul district police have banned New Year celebrations after 1 a.m. on January 1, 2023.

According to a communique from the District Police, around 1,000 police personnel have been deployed for bandobust duty for New Year across the district who would also be engaged in vehicle checks as well. Major places of worship will be brought under security blanket.

The SP warned people from crowding in public places and roads on New Year and to wind up celebrations in public places by 1 a.m.

The statement also appealed to the people attending celebrations held in hotels and recreation clubs and its organisers to adhere to all the rules and regulations charted by the police.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol is strictly prohibited and action will be taken against the violators whose vehicles will also be impounded”, the release added.

The police also warned that strict action will be taken against those indulging in performing stunts on two and four-wheelers.

Mr Baskaran sought the public to cooperate with the district police to ensure smooth celebration of the occasion and to prevent any untoward incidents from unfolding.