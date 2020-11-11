New welfare board for fireworks, match industry workers

11 November 2020 20:43 IST

Virudhunagar

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that a separate workers’ welfare board under unorganised sector would be set up for workers of fireworks and match industries.

He made this announcement while interacting with the reporters after reviewing the development works in Virudhunagar district.

Mr. Palaniswami said that he had received representations from the local Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, other elected representatives to form a separate welfare board.

The new welfare board would provide social security to 4 lakh workers from the cracker and safety matches industries, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami recalled that he had written to the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Odisha to reconsider their decisions to ban bursting of crackers during Deepavali.

Mr. Rajenthra Bhalaji, Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur C. Raju, Collector R. Kannan, MLAs M. Chandra Prabha and M.S.R. Rajavarman were present.