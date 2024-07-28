New varieties of grapes introduced

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) with focus on viticulture area expansion in Tamil Nadu has introduced high-yielding, export potential, coloured grape varieties under open and protected cultivation to boost grape growers.

The coloured grape varieties are: Jyoti seedless, Krishna seedless, Saritha seedless, A-18, Manjari Medika, Red Globe and Sharad seedless. The university is collaborating with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Indian Council of Agricultural Research-All India Coordinated Research Products (ICAR – AICRP) (Fruits), Bengaluru and National Research Centre for Grapes (NRCG), Pune, to strengthen research. Seven technologies have been developed and transferred to farmers to enhance production, according to a press release.

The Horticultural College and Research Institute, Periyakulam, recently, organised a training-cum-demonstration programme at Cumbum valley in Theni district. Former Director and Principal Scientist of NRCG Grapes, R. G .Somkuwar highlighted the Indian viticulture status on commercial production, export and value addition for generating income.

He said that in India nearly 1.71 lakh ha area is under grape cultivation with annual production of 3.70 million tonnes and India has emerged as one of the major table grapes growing countries in the world. Around 8% of total production of grapes is exported around the globe. Almost 20% of Indian grapes production is being utilised for raisin making. In Tamil Nadu, 80% of grape growing areas were covered with the single variety, Muscat (Paneer). The grape growers had stressed the need for alternative varieties to increase production and market preference, he said.

Dean, HC and RI, Periyakulam, J. Rajangam, said that Tamil Nadu has a unique agronomic practice i.e., ‘Double Pruning and Double Cropping System,’ which enhances yield potential during both regular and off-season.

Head of Grapes Research Station, Theni, S. Saraswathy, and Pathologist, A. Vijayasamundeeswari, demonstrated the role of root stock for quality production of the planting material and tolerance to biotic and abiotic stress in vineyards. Cumbum grape growers and scientists participated in the event.

