GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New varieties attract people to Co-optex outlets

Published - October 07, 2024 09:46 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Shoppers selecting saris at Angayarkanni Co-optex Showroom on Vengalakadai Street in Madurai on Monday.

Shoppers selecting saris at Angayarkanni Co-optex Showroom on Vengalakadai Street in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Festival season sale, ahead of Ayudha puja and Deepavali, has started in all the three outlets of Co-optex in Madurai city at Vengalakadai Street, Goripalayam and Chithirai Street.

The Vengalakadi Street outlet has a collection of new varieties of cotton and silk saris. “The 30% discount, 10% more than usual days, on offer till Pongal in January is attracting many people to the wide variety of silk and cotton saris,“ said S. Padalingam, manager of the outlet. 

“One can buy a silk sari from ₹6,000 to ₹1 lakh. There is a wide choice of Kancheepuram silk, Aarani silk, Salem silk, Thirubuvanam silk, Coimbatore soft silk, etc,” he said.  

In cotton varieties, there is Kanchi cotton, Chettinad cotton, Covai kora cotton, Salem cotton, Paramakudi cotton, Dindigul cotton, Aruppukottai cotton, Dindigul cotton, Jeyankondam cotton, etc.

The saris also come with ‘silk mark’ to vouch for pure silk, ‘handloom mark’ to denote that they were indeed produced in handlooms, geographical indication for products representing the particular area of production and zari authentication card to authenticate pure zari in silk products, Mr. Padalingam said.  

“When people buy products with these logos, they can rest assured that they buy only pure materials. Because in other shops, there is no assurance of these quality parameters,” he said.

There are readymade shirts in linen and cotton for men in a price range based on quality of fabric.  

The instalment scheme wherein the members pay an equal sum every month for a year helps them as they can save all through year and get to spend a big sum during the festival season. The saving schemes, ranging from ₹300 to ₹3,000, will be useful to all sections of the society,” he said.  

By buying from Co-optex outlets, people help the weavers as all materials are procured directly from them, Mr. Padalingam added.  

Published - October 07, 2024 09:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.