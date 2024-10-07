New varieties attract people to Co-optex outlets

Festival season sale, ahead of Ayudha puja and Deepavali, has started in all the three outlets of Co-optex in Madurai city at Vengalakadai Street, Goripalayam and Chithirai Street.

The Vengalakadi Street outlet has a collection of new varieties of cotton and silk saris. “The 30% discount, 10% more than usual days, on offer till Pongal in January is attracting many people to the wide variety of silk and cotton saris,“ said S. Padalingam, manager of the outlet.

“One can buy a silk sari from ₹6,000 to ₹1 lakh. There is a wide choice of Kancheepuram silk, Aarani silk, Salem silk, Thirubuvanam silk, Coimbatore soft silk, etc,” he said.

In cotton varieties, there is Kanchi cotton, Chettinad cotton, Covai kora cotton, Salem cotton, Paramakudi cotton, Dindigul cotton, Aruppukottai cotton, Dindigul cotton, Jeyankondam cotton, etc.

The saris also come with ‘silk mark’ to vouch for pure silk, ‘handloom mark’ to denote that they were indeed produced in handlooms, geographical indication for products representing the particular area of production and zari authentication card to authenticate pure zari in silk products, Mr. Padalingam said.

“When people buy products with these logos, they can rest assured that they buy only pure materials. Because in other shops, there is no assurance of these quality parameters,” he said.

There are readymade shirts in linen and cotton for men in a price range based on quality of fabric.

The instalment scheme wherein the members pay an equal sum every month for a year helps them as they can save all through year and get to spend a big sum during the festival season. The saving schemes, ranging from ₹300 to ₹3,000, will be useful to all sections of the society,” he said.

By buying from Co-optex outlets, people help the weavers as all materials are procured directly from them, Mr. Padalingam added.