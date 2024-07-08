ADVERTISEMENT

New treadmill for screening cardiac ailments

Published - July 08, 2024 08:09 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The newly installed treadmill machine in the cardiology department at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Monday received a treadmill for screening patients suffering from cardiac ailments.

 Assistant Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi Town, Kelkar Subhramanya Bhalchandra, who had arranged for the ₹3 lakh-worth equipment through sponsorship, inaugurated the treadmill in the presence of Dean, TKMCH, G. Sivakumar.

The treadmill, ‘12 Lead Stress Test System’, is a computer-based cardiac workstation combining Resting and Exercise ECG. Equipped with high torque AC motor and digitally controlled drive system, it simultaneously acquires and displays 12 lead raw ECG. Even though it functions with standard and user-programmable treadmill protocols, this workstation with emergency stop with alarm detects leads off and arrhythmias. There are facilities for marking events such as chest pain, leg pain, dyspnea, angina, etc.

 Medical Superintendent Padmanabhan, Deputy Superintendent Kumaran and Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani were present.

