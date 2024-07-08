GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New treadmill for screening cardiac ailments

Published - July 08, 2024 08:09 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
The newly installed treadmill machine in the cardiology department at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Monday.

The newly installed treadmill machine in the cardiology department at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Monday received a treadmill for screening patients suffering from cardiac ailments.

 Assistant Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi Town, Kelkar Subhramanya Bhalchandra, who had arranged for the ₹3 lakh-worth equipment through sponsorship, inaugurated the treadmill in the presence of Dean, TKMCH, G. Sivakumar.

The treadmill, ‘12 Lead Stress Test System’, is a computer-based cardiac workstation combining Resting and Exercise ECG. Equipped with high torque AC motor and digitally controlled drive system, it simultaneously acquires and displays 12 lead raw ECG. Even though it functions with standard and user-programmable treadmill protocols, this workstation with emergency stop with alarm detects leads off and arrhythmias. There are facilities for marking events such as chest pain, leg pain, dyspnea, angina, etc.

 Medical Superintendent Padmanabhan, Deputy Superintendent Kumaran and Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.