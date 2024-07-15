New traffic signal opened at Uthangudi junction

The city traffic police have installed a new automatic traffic signal on Ring Road-Melur Road junction at Uthangudi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan inaugurated the signal. which could be operated manually, automatically and also using remote-control device, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D. Kumar.

Mr. Loganathan said it was the 33rd automatic signal installed in the city limits. The timings for flow of traffic on each side of the junctions had been fixed based on the volume of traffic flow. Four more traffic signals, including Bypass Road-Ponmeni junction anf Mudakkusalai junction, would come up.

Mr. Kumar said the traffic signal at Uthangudi had LED strip. The traffic police booth also had monitor for CCTV cameras and public address system to issue instructions to road users.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Tallakulam, D. Ilamaran and Inspector of Police (Traffic) S. Shobana were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.