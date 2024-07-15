GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New traffic signal opened at Uthangudi junction

Published - July 15, 2024 07:33 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan inaugurates a new traffic signal at Ring Road-Melur Road junction at Uthangudi in Madurai on Monday..

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan inaugurates a new traffic signal at Ring Road-Melur Road junction at Uthangudi in Madurai on Monday.. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The city traffic police have installed a new automatic traffic signal on Ring Road-Melur Road junction at Uthangudi.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan inaugurated the signal. which could be operated manually, automatically and also using remote-control device, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D. Kumar.

Mr. Loganathan said it was the 33rd automatic signal installed in the city limits. The timings for flow of traffic on each side of the junctions had been fixed based on the volume of traffic flow. Four more traffic signals, including Bypass Road-Ponmeni junction anf Mudakkusalai junction, would come up.

Mr. Kumar said the traffic signal at Uthangudi had LED strip. The traffic police booth also had monitor for CCTV cameras and public address system to issue instructions to road users.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Tallakulam, D. Ilamaran and Inspector of Police (Traffic) S. Shobana were present.

