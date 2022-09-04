New traffic arrangement comes into force at omni bus stand in Madurai

Madurai Traffic Police have started a trial of modified traffic arrangement for omni bus stand in Mattuthavani aimed at decongestion of vehicular traffic on Melur Road from Sunday.

However, the police had to make minor changes in the proposal due to lack of adequate infrastructure of proper road and lighting facility on the Vandiyur Canal Road, which lies on the northern side of the omni bus stand through which entry of buses were proposed.

As per the new arrangement, the first gate, closer to the two-wheeler parking lot of MGR Bus Stand, is exclusively for entry of passenger vehicles, like two-wheelers, autorickshaws and cars. "After dropping or picking up passengers, all the vehicles will have to exit through the third gate, closer to the Vandiyur canal," Deputy Commissioner of Police, S. Arumugasamy said. .

Omni buses, which were using the first gate for entry and also for exit, should enter only through the second gate, closer to the arch. The third gate has been earmarked as the exit gate for all types of vehicles.

"The congestion of traffic flow on Melur Road was only because of all types of vehicles trying to enter and exit through the first gate. Besides, the omni buses were parked on the exit to woo passengers," he added.

Now, that the omni buses would exit through the third gate, far away from MGR Bus Stand, the problem of wooing passengers walking into the MGR Bus stand will be done away with.

Similarly, streamlining of vehicles with different entries for buses and other vehicles and one exit for all vehicles will ensure free flow of traffic, Assistant Commissioner of Traffic, G. Mariyappan, said.

A team of Traffic police, led by Inspectors of Police, M. Panchavarnam and S. Shobana, implemented the new traffic arrangement. Additional traffic police would be deployed in all the three gates for the next few days for successful implementation of the new system.