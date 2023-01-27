New traffic arrangement at Goripalayam junction

January 27, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai City Traffic Police have come up with a new traffic arrangement aimed at providing free right turn for vehicles coming from Palam Station Road to turn and proceed towards A.V. Bridge and its service road near Meenakshi College.

“This is an attempt to relieve the stress at multi-road Goripalayam junction,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, S. Arumugasamy, said.

Now, vehicles from Palam Station Road and Melakkara Street need not go around the Thevar statue traffic island. To make this possible, the police have stopped vehicles coming from Melakkara Street and proceeding towards Panangal Road near the petrol bunk between Palam Station Road and Melakkara Street.

“By stopping the vehicles on this road, those coming from Palam Station Road can take a free right turn and reach A.V. Bridge or its service road,” the DCP said.

Earlier, when vehicles from both the roads got mixed near Thevar junction, those from Palam Station Road and proceeding towards A.V. Bridge would dangerously cut through the traffic flow on Melakkara Street-Panangal Road.

“Now we can avoid any accident. Besides, these vehicles used to hold up traffic flow on Alagarkoil Road-A.V. Bridge direction also,” a Sub-Inspector of Police (Traffic) said.

Besides, making changes in barricading at the junction, three additional traffic policemen have been posted at Melakkara Street Junction, A.V. Bridge entrance and Moongilkadai Street entrance.

However, the stopping of buses and share autorickshaws on the entrance of service road (Meenakshi College Road) is causing hindrance to free flow of traffic.

“We have asked TNSTC officials to shift the bus stop further ahead towards Meenakshi College to ease the congestion,” the DCP said.

The traffic police have also planned to put up a speed-breaker on Melakkara Street ahead of the new stop line and also put additional traffic signals. Similarly, signage boards would be put up at Kalpalam-Palam Station Road junction to help motorists choose the right road (Palam Station Road or Melakkara Street) based on their destination to avoid mixing-up.

Drawing of stopline, zebra crossing will further improve safety at Goripalayam Junction.