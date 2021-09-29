New traffic arrangement around Periyar bus stand planned

Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan holds meeting with police, transport and highways officials in Madurai on Wednesday.

29 September 2021 21:28 IST

Ahead of commissioning the renovated Periyar Bus Stand, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan on Wednesday held meetings with police, highways and transport officials about proposed changes in the traffic system around the bus stand.

Two separate meetings were held with the officials to discuss the proposed partial one-way to be introduced on Ellis Nagar Road Over Bridge.

The officials had planned to ban entry of vehicles from West Veli Street to the ROB to reach Ellis Nagar. Instead, the vehicles would go through Tirupparankundram Road, Hayath Khan Road and go through the road on Periyar bus stand premises to reach the ROB.

To make this hassle-free, Hayath Khan Road would be widened and a centre median installed to allow two-way traffic. However, a change in traffic flow had also been planned on the ROB to allow right turn from Periyar Bus stand arm that helped vehicles climbup the ROB.

“Design change on the bridge has been taken up. Both right and left turn will be allowed in this portion of the bridge,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the officials also discussed the location of different bays for buses bound for different destinations. “No other vehicle, except buses, will be allowed inside the bus stand,” the official added.