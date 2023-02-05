New Tirunelveli Collector promises to focus on implementing govt. programmes

February 05, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

K.P. Karthikeyan assumed office as the new Collector of Tirunelveli District here on Sunday.

Prior to the new posting, he served in various government positions including Commissioner of Madurai Corporation and Member Secretary of Sports Development Authority, Tamil Nadu, in Chennai.

After assuming charge, he told media persons that he would focus on implementing government programmes under way in the district. “ I will consult with the officials in the district about the various ongoing projects and get them executed. I will also give priority to education, public health and livelihood-related issues and programmes such as Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam and Pudumai Penn Thittam..

The new Collector held discussions with District Revenue Officer Senthil Kumar and RDO Chandrasekar, PA (General) to Collector Ganesh Kumar, among others.