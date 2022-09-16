New TIDEL Park to come up in Madurai, announces Chief Minister Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addresses during the ‘Thol Koduppom Thozhilukku’ Madurai regional conference organised by the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises at Madurai on September 16, 2022 | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

A new TIDEL Park would be set up on five acres of land at Mattuthavani in Madurai district at a cost of ₹600 crore in the first phase, to provide quality infrastructure for Information Technology and Fintech companies, said Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin.

Addressing during the Thol Koduppom Thozhilukku Madurai regional conference organised by the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, here on Thursday, Mr. Stalin said that the facility would generate 10,000 job opportunities and help spur economic activity of Madurai region.

The facility would be doubled on another five acres in the second phase, he added.

The Chief Minister said the TIDEL Park Limited, along with Madurai Corporation, would float a special purpose vehicle for setting up of the TIDEL Park. It would be operated and administered by TIDEL Park Limited.

Recalling that former Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi sowed the seed for the Information Technology revolution in the State by setting up the TIDEL Park in Chennai in 2000, he said it was followed up by establishing another TIDEL Park in Coimbatore.

The Government was in the process of setting up neo-TIDEL Parks in tier 2 and tier 3 cities like Tiruppur, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Salem, Vellore and Uthagamandalam.

Stating that Tamil Nadu Government was not looking at industrial development as flourishing of the industries concerned but as job generators that leads to improvement of livelihood of lakhs of families.

Such industries would develop the economic activities of the block, and district and thereby contribute to State's economic development. He appealed to the MSMEs to come forward with their requirements as the State was ready to fulfill them.

Minister for MSME, T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for Registration, P. Moorthi, Finance Minister, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, secretary of MSME, Arun Roy, Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries and Commerce, Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, and SIDCO Managing Director, S. Madhumathi, were among those who were present.