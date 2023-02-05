ADVERTISEMENT

New Theni Collector assures to expedite ongoing development works

February 05, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

R.V. Shajeevana assumed office as Collector in Theni on Sunday.

R.V. Shajeevana assumed office as the new Collector of Theni district here on Sunday.

Prior to the new posting, she had served in various government departments, including the recently established “Mudalvarin Mugavari” department in Chennai. She had also served in MSME, Rural Development, State Election Commission and in State Planning Commission respectively, officials said.

In a brief interaction with media persons, Ms. Shajeevana, who is the second woman Collector to assume office as Collector in Theni district, said that she would accord top priority to all the development projects of the Tamil Nadu government for the district. As instructed by the Chief Minister, she said that the benefits of the welfare schemes would reach the eligible people.

The Collector said she would be accessible and visit spots and take steps to redress grievances swiftly. She said that the officials in the district administration at multiple levels and in different departments would work with a common goal to serve the needy and ensure the district was on top of the table in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An alumna of American College, Ms. Shajeevana hails from Kanniyakumari district and has 29 years of experience in public offices, the officials added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US