Madurai

New Theni Collector assumes office

H. Krishnan Unni  

THENI

H. Krishnan Unni, a 2012 batch IAS officer, assumed office as the new Collector of Theni district here on Monday.

Prior to the new posting, he had served as Joint Secretary (Finance), Deputy Secretary (Finance) and Sub-Collector Gobichettipalayam.

Earlier, he had also served as Assistant Collector (Training) in Tiruchi district.

Pallavi Baldev, who was Collector Theni district, was transferred as Additional Commissioner (Land Administration) a few days ago.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2021 7:44:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/new-theni-collector-assumes-office/article33905396.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY