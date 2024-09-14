New terminal building, runway extension work at Thoothukudi airport likely to be completed by December: AAI Chairman

The construction work and commissioning of new terminal building and extension of runway at the Thoothukudi airport is likely to be completed by December, said M. Suresh, Chairman, Airport Authority of India (AAI) here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman, who was here to inspect the ongoing development works at the airport, addressed media persons in the presence of AAI Director (Thoothukudi Airport) Rajesh, Station Manager Jayaraman and other officers.

He said that major upgradation works including extension of runway for operation of A-321 type of aircraft, construction of new apron, new terminal building, technical block-cum-control tower and new fire station at a cost of ₹381 crore is under way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spread over an area of 17,500 square metres., the new terminal building of the airport would be able to serve 1,440 passengers during peak hours and 20 lakh passengers annually. The new building would be equipped with all modern facilities and passenger amenities and with provision of three aerobridges, Mr Suresh said.

The new terminal would be a four-star GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) rated energy efficient building with sustainability features. The airport development project also includes extension of existing runway from 1,350 meters to 3,115 meters, making the airport suitable for operation of A-321 type of aircraft.

Construction of new ATC tower cum technical block, fire station, extension of apron for parking of five Airbus-321 type of aircraft, isolation bay, Link Taxi track and Part Parallel Taxi Track were also part of the project.

Presently, Tuticorin airport is connected to Chennai and Bengaluru with six daily flights. The airport is currently capable of serving 156 passengers during peak hours and three lakh passengers annually and handles ATR type of aircraft.

Upgradation of the airport will not only fulfil the demand of the local community for enhanced passenger services but promote trade and tourism in Thoothukudi and neighbouring districts like Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.