New technology used to fill up potholes in Virudhunagar

03 March 2020 19:55 IST

Rotary Club of Virudhunagar has come forward to fill potholes on a small stretch of the Old Aruppukottai Road using a new technology.

“We have taken up this as an experiment on some 200 metres using quick setting binder,” said club president R. Rengasamy. The work that started on Monday would be completed shortly.

Mr. Rengasamy said that usually concrete mixture, including cement, is used for filling potholes. “It takes lot of time to set and hence requires traffic block on those stretches for at least two days,” he added. However, under the new technology, no water is required to mix the binder. Besides, even heavy vehicles can be operated on those stretches within an hour, he pointed out.

Explaining the technology, a mechanical engineer, R.V. Ramani, of Chennai, said that the binder had no cement or water in it. “It is made of flyash and waste from various industrial units,” he said. Stating that this technology was first tried in Chennai after the 2016 floods to fill up potholes, he said the technology was very popular in the US.

Mr. Rengasamy said that the club would be spending around ₹50,000 on the pilot work. “If this proves successful, we will try to fill up the potholes in other roads in the town also,” he added.