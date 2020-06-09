Madurai

New technology to produce sodium hypochlorite

Karaikudi

CSIR-Central Electro Chemical Research Institute, Karaikudi, has developed a zero-emission and cost-effective electrochemical technology by which sodium hypochlorite can be generated by directly oxidising sodium chloride (salt water) solution.

Sodium hypochlorite is an effective disinfectant against bacteria, viruses, fungi and mycobacterium. There is also a huge demand for sodium hypochlorite solution since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from the institute, this electrochemical process is simple and provides the disinfectant in desired quality and quantity. Generally, sodium hypochlorite is generated by using chlorine gas. But, this electrochemical process helps to avoid both hazardous handling and transportation of chlorine gas. By eliminating the usage of chlorine gas, this method is also less hazardous and pollution-free.

The press release added that any micro, small and medium enterprise can use this technology to generate large quantities of disinfectants by investing between ₹ 3 lakh and ₹ 5 lakh.

The demonstration and transfer of technology can be made available for any industrial client, according to the release.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 5:23:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/new-technology-to-produce-sodium-hypochlorite/article31787224.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY