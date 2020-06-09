New technology to produce sodium hypochlorite

Karaikudi

CSIR-Central Electro Chemical Research Institute, Karaikudi, has developed a zero-emission and cost-effective electrochemical technology by which sodium hypochlorite can be generated by directly oxidising sodium chloride (salt water) solution.

Sodium hypochlorite is an effective disinfectant against bacteria, viruses, fungi and mycobacterium. There is also a huge demand for sodium hypochlorite solution since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from the institute, this electrochemical process is simple and provides the disinfectant in desired quality and quantity. Generally, sodium hypochlorite is generated by using chlorine gas. But, this electrochemical process helps to avoid both hazardous handling and transportation of chlorine gas. By eliminating the usage of chlorine gas, this method is also less hazardous and pollution-free.

The press release added that any micro, small and medium enterprise can use this technology to generate large quantities of disinfectants by investing between ₹ 3 lakh and ₹ 5 lakh.

The demonstration and transfer of technology can be made available for any industrial client, according to the release.