New technique to stabilise fast heart beat

MADURAI

Doctors at Government Rajaji Hospital have operated upon four persons with supraventricular tachycardia (SVT), an abnormally fast heart rhythm arising from improper electrical activity in the upper part of the heart, through advanced techniques, negating their need to depend on regular medication.

GRH Dean J. Sangumani said that the four patients underwent surgery last month and the doctors used radiofrequency ablation (RFA), a medical procedure in which a part of the electrical conduction system of the heart, tumour or other dysfunctional tissue was ablated using the heat generated from medium frequency alternating current.

“We mapped each patient’s heart entirely, identified the origin of the abnormalities and restored regular heart beat. The operations took between two and four hours,” he said.

Dr. Sangumani said this new treatment technique would provide a great relief to several hundred patients from low socio-economic background as they would not have to spend between ₹1,000 and ₹ 2,000 for medicines every month after undergoing the surgery.

“The GRH is the second government medical institution in the State to have successfully performed it,” he said.