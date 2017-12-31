New taluk with Gujiliamparai as headquarters: CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday announced that a new taluk with Gujiliamparai as headquarters would be established bifurcating Vedasandur block.

Dindigul city would have a 19.25-km bypass road to ease traffic congestion within the city limits. Steps would be taken release life convicts who completed 10 years of imprisonment.

Announcing a series of new schemes for the district at the MGR centenary celebrations, he said that an overbridge would be constructed across railway gate on Dharapuram-Palani highway across Udumalpet railway bridge and also a subway across Karur line railway gate in Dindigul.

A new sub-station would be commissioned at Chinnaluppai, Chinnalapatti and Lakshmanapatti and Fuse Off Call Centre established at Dindigul distribution centre.

R. Pillamanaickanpatti in Gujiliamparai and Puthur in Vadamadurai would soon have new veterinary sub-centres. While a Siddha medical college will be set up at Palani, a new primary health centre would be established at Renganathapuram in Vedasandur block.

To improve medical facilities, Dindigul Government Hospital would get a sophisticated equipment worth ₹11.68 crore. ₹28.5 crore allocated for development of infrastructure in government nursing school in Dindigul he added.

Similarly, Kasturba Hospital will have a VHN Training School at an estimated cost of ₹1 crore. Medical godown would be expanded at a cost of ₹82.5 lakh. While Ammaiyanaickanur community health centre would have a modern eyecare centre, Kodaikanal GH would get a CT scan facility. Modern equipment would be provided to Palani GH and a dialysis equipment to Athoor GH.

Check-dams would be constructed across Thirumani Mutharu river at Natham and Mulaiyur, Paluthukulam Palar river at Kosukurichi, at Nanganjiar River at Virupatchi village in Oddanchtram block, across Vaigai river at Sidharkal Natham, Manjalar river at Kunnuvarayankotai, Kunuuvarankottai, across Manjalar river near Kanavaipatti, across Marudhanadhi in Konnampatti, Nanganjiar river at Javavathupatti, Kudaganar river at Seevlsaragu, and Sandhanavarthidni river at Marambadi. Small bridges would be constructed at Morepatti village, Vadamadurai, Veelayuthampalayam, Kozhumam, Ambiliakkai, Kallimandhayam and Iyyalur, he announced.

Later, he inaugurated several new buildings and distributed welfare aid worth ₹63.75 crore to 24,521 beneficiaries.