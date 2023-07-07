July 07, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Panchayat Union Primary School in Tirupalaikudi near R. S. Mangalam, wore a festival look as tiny-tots, with garlands around their neck, entered the school for the first time.

Amidst playing of auspicious nagaswaram and percussion instruments, 30 boys and girls, who have been admitted to Class I, were brought by their parents and local residents in a grand procession.

The procession also marked the generosity of the local people who donated various furniture and and electronic goods, worth ₹3 lakh, for the school.

The school teachers, led by Headmaster S. Raju, and senior students welcomed the children, parents and local residents and thanked them for their donation.

“The school looked dull in a worn-out building till few years back. But, the entire look has changed due to the untiring efforts of the Headmaster,” said Senthitamil Selvi, who has now admitted her child in her alma mater.

Ms. Selvi, who had studied in the same school till 5th standard, feels proud about the school environment.

Another parent, Vinod, said that the school turned into an oasis with scores of trees due to the personal interest shown by the Headmaster.

Besides chairs, the residents have donated a projector and a set of speakers, which could be used for playing educational videos for the students.

The school with 198 students is expecting more admission this year.

The parents appealed to the Government authorities to provide additional classroom facility as the student strength was increasing.