Next course of action ready to contain second wave

‘Cases are spreading rapidly in a short period of time now’

Extensive testing through fever camps, contact tracing and strict enforcement of mask-wearing are some of the strategies planned to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections, said District COVID-19 Monitoring Officer B. Chandra Mohan here on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Chandra Mohan said there was a steep increase in new COVID-19 infections in the State. “Experts believe that a new strain or variant of coronavirus affecting people, leading to a spike in cases. To confirm this, we are sending samples to Pune for testing,” he said. In the second wave, the cases are spreading rapidly in a short period of time, he added.

Fever clinics will be set up at more places to identify positive patients. Additional staff have been deployed to undertake contact tracing. Out of the 193 positive cases recorded in Madurai district on Sunday, 163 cases are within Madurai Corporation limits. While 40 cases were the index cases, the rest was their contacts, he added.

The positive patients will be triaged to decide the severity of infection. Patients with mild infections will be treated at COVID-19 care centres. Madurai Kamaraj University hostel is the COVID-19 Care Centre in the district with 700 beds.

Around 2,000 beds have been kept ready in Government Rajaji Hospital and other government hospitals to treat serious cases.

Mr. Chandra Mohan said there is a serious lapse in mask-wearing. The police and local body officials slap fines to ensure everybody wears a mask. From April 1 till date, around ₹8.75 lakh has been levied as fine for non-compliance to mask usage. People must avoid crowded places, he said.

There is adequate stock of medicines, testing kits and oxygen facilities at hospitals for treating COVID-19 positive patients, he added.