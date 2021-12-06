New SP’s assurance on action against contract killers

P. Saravanan

06 December 2021 19:50 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan has vowed to initiate stringent action against contract killers, besides keeping history-sheeters under constant surveillance.

During an informal chat with the reporters here on Monday after assuming office, Mr. Saravanan said toughest action would be ensured against anti-social elements, ganja peddlers and contract killers, who were a threat to the maintenance of law and order.

Advertising

Advertising

History-sheeters across the district would be brought under constant surveillance so that they could not hatch any plan against maintenance of law and order.

“Since maintenance of law and order and rule of law are the utmost priority of the police, it will be ensured at any cost,” Mr. Saravanan said, adding that the petitions being received from the public would be resolved in an unbiased manner.

After joining the Tamil Nadu Police as Deputy Superintendent of Police in 2001, Mr. Saravanan has served in various districts, including Virudhunagar and Madurai. On getting promoted as Additional Superintendent of Police, he was posted in Dharmapuri and Salem districts.

Mr. Saravanan has served as Superintendent of Police in Cuddalore district in 2011 and SP, Intelligence in Chennai and AIG, Administration, Chennai.

His predecessor N. Manivannan has been posted as the Principal of Police Training College, Chennai.