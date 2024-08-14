GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New SPs assume office in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi

Published - August 14, 2024 07:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Albert John

Albert John | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

V.R. Srinivasan

V.R. Srinivasan

New Superintendent of Police Albert John assumed office here on Wednesday.

 Speaking to reporters, Mr. Albert John said top priority would be given to protect the lives and properties through prevention of crime and accidents, as Thoothukudi district is known for helmetless riding of bikes, rash driving and rampant violation of all road traffic regulations.

 Since the community action programme of ‘Maatraththai Thaedi’ (In search of a change), introduced by his predecessor L. Balaji Saravanan for checking drug abuse and caste and religious divides among the people had been implemented actively across the district, it would be continued.

“If the usual legal provisions are not enough to contain the anti-social elements, we’ll not hesitate to invoke special provisions like Goondas Act. Properties of drug peddlers and their family members will be attached, besides freezing their bank accounts,” Mr. Albert John said.

 He also said that special steps would be taken to intensify surveillance along the coast and to control the traffic issues, mostly caused by the violation of traffic rules by the road-users.

In Tenkasi, Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan assumed office on Wednesday.

Mr. Srinivasan said crime against women and children, drug traffickers and the property offenders would be dealt without mercy.

Anyone coming to know about criminal activities in their area may pass-on the information via 9884042100, he said.

