New SP takes charge

Ramanthapuram

05 September 2020 18:15 IST

E. Karthik took charge as the new Superintendent of Police, Ramanathapuram district, on Saturday.

Prior to the posting, the IPS officer had served in Colachel as ASP, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madurai City) Law and Order, DCP (Flower Bazaar), Chennai City Police.

Advertising

Advertising

In a brief chat with media persons, Mr. Karthik said that he would focus on maintenance of law and order and among others.

The district would soon witness anniversaries of Immanuel Sekaran on September 11 and Thevar Jayanthi on October 30 and these would be accorded top priority by the police, he said. Seeking the cooperation of the people, he assured that he would be in touch with the public.