New SP takes charge in Ramanathapuram

January 12, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

G. Chandeesh, took charges as the Superintendent of Police, Ramanathapuram district, on Friday.

Prior to the new posting, the 2018 batch IPS officer, had served as DCP North, Coimbatore City and as ASP in Thoothukudi district.

On assuming office, he said that focus would be on prevention of crimes against women and children, to enhance surveillance mechanism as the district, with a vast coastal stretch, has reports of smuggling. “We will tighten the illegal activities,” he added.

He also said that the police would accord top priority for maintenance of law and order in the district and appealed to the public to cooperate with the police administration for smooth functioning. The district, which has two important events every year (Thevar Jayanthi at Pasumpon and Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran’s guru puja in Paramakudi) would be conducted in a smooth way, he said.

The public can approach him on working days and submit their grievances, he added.

