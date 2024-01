January 14, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Madurai

Dongare Pravin Umesh assumes office as Superintendent of Police, Madurai district, on Sunday.

A 2016-batch Indian Police Service officer, Mr. Umesh was hitherto SP of Theni district. He succeeds R. Shiva Prasad, who has been transferred to Theni as SP.

Mr. Umesh, an engineer in petrochemicals, began his career as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Thiruverambur in Tiruchi district. He was Aide-de-camp to Governor of Tamil Nadu before becoming SP Theni.