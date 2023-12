December 16, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A Pratheep, a 2017 batch IPS officer assumed office as the new Superintendent of Police, Dindigul district on Saturday. According to a release, the new SP had served as ASP in Madurai and Cheranmahadevi, DCP in St. Thomas Mount, SP in Chengalpattu and as DCP South in Madurai City Police. The outgoing SP V Baskaran has been posted as DCP Traffic in Chennai city, the release added.

