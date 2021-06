Dongare Pravin Umesh

13 June 2021 18:02 IST

Theni

Dongare Pravin Umesh took charge as the 15th Superintendent of Police of Theni district on Saturday.

He was hitherto Aide de camp to Governor in Chennai. He had earlier served in Ramanathapuram and Tiruchi districts.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Umesh said that strict action would be taken against those who commit crime against women and children.