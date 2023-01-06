New SP assumes office in Virudhunagar

January 06, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

R. Srinivasa Perumal assumed office as Superintendent of Police, Virudhunagar, on Friday. He succeeds M. Manohar, who has been transferred to Chennai on promotion as Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Mr. Perumal was hitherto Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai South.

A 2009-batch Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mr. Srinivasa Perumal began his police service with training in Coimbatore district.

He has served as DSP in all zones of Tamil Nadu Police, including Karaikudi, Kamudhi, Bodi, Sivakasi and Oomachikulam. He also had stints in Special Task Force, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

After being promoted as Additional Superintendent of Police, he has worked in NIB-CID and Crime against Women and Children.

The new SP said that his immediate focus would be to take steps for eradication of narcotics and banned tobacco products and to check rowdyism.

He also has plans to install close circuit television cameras to keep a tab on the reception units in the police stations. “Details of every complainant and petitioner would be entered in a computerised system for close monitoring from the District Police Office,” he added.