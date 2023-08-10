ADVERTISEMENT

New SP assumes office in Sivaganga

August 10, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

B. K. Arvind. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

B. K. Arvind, a 2019 batch IPS officer, has assumed office as the Superintendent of Police, Sivaganga district on Thursday. Prior to the new posting, the officer had served in Ramanathapuram, Hosur and in Madurai City Police respectively. In a brief chat with media persons, the SP said that he would be accessible to the general public. Top priority would be accorded to crime prevention and maintenance of law and order, he added. Later, the new SP held a meeting with senior officers in the district.

