New SP assumes office in Dindigul

Dindigul

04 August 2021 18:21 IST

V. R. Srinivasan, assumed office as the new Superintendent of Police, Dindigul district, here on Wednesday.

Prior to the new posting, the officer had served as SP, Tiruvarur district. He was instrumental in securing robbers, who had attempted to break-open an ATM within a short period of time.

Earlier, he was SP for three years in Ariyalur district. He joined the service as DSP at Vallam sub-division, Thanjavur district. He has also served as ADSP in Kumbakonam, Tiruchi and Dindigul.

In a brief chat with reporters, Mr Srinivasan said that he had fair knowledge about the issues in the district. He would focus on COVID-19 prevention aspects and appealed to the people to cooperate with the official machinery in fighting the pandemic by following the standard operating procedure.

The SP also said that crimes against women and children would be accorded top priority. To ease traffic congestion, the police would examine modalities such as one-way traffic system, regulated parking of vehicles at select timings etc. Rash driving and drunken driving cases would also be given attention.