New Sivaganga SP to roll out e-beat system

Young IPS officer and newly appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Rohit Nathan has said he will introduce e-beat (electronic beat) system in the district, which allows virtual real time monitoring of patrolling, to bolster patrolling and surveillance in crime-prone areas.

Mr. Nathan, who rolled out e-beat system in the Railways to monitor passenger security while serving as Superintendent of Police, Railways, said the system would be introduced in the district in a phased manner. “We will roll out the system in Sivaganga and Karaikudi before moving out to other parts of the district,” he told The Hindu after assuming office on Monday.

He replaced incumbent SP T. Jeyachandran, who was transferred and posted as Commandant, TSP VI Battalion, Madurai.

The QR code and GPS-based e-beat system would help beat police personnel to seamlessly update entries about their beat locations from a smart phone and replace the existing system of signing the registers at the designated locations, which was not fool-proof, he said.

As law and order was not a major issue in the district, he would focus on reducing road accidents, especially self-accidents, crime and crime against women and children. Special drive would be launched against drunken driving and using mobile phones while riding and driving, he added.

After assuming office, he called on Rupesh Kumar Meena, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ramanathapuram range), and Omprakash Meena, Superintendent of Police, Ramanathapuram, at their offices in Ramanathapuram.

Mr. Nathan, a mechanical engineer from College of Engineering, Guindy, is a 2013 batch IPS officer. He began his career as Assistant Superintendent Police, Hosur and served as Deputy Commissioner, Adyar, and Superintendent of Police, Railways.