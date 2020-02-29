New sitting arrangement at High Court Bench

29 February 2020 22:24 IST

A new set of judges will preside over the court proceedings at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court from March 2. Justice P.N. Prakash will be the Administrative Judge of the High Court Bench for the next three months.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi will hear public interest litigation petitions filed in 2020, habeas corpus petitions, all criminal appeals and criminal cases to be heard by a Division Bench, including crime against women and children, criminal contempt and appeals relating to orders in contempt proceedings.

After Division Bench sitting, Justice P.N. Prakash will hear old writ petitions and Justice B. Pugalendhi will hear civil revision petitions of 2014.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S Sundar and C. Saravanan will hear public interest litigation petitions up to the year 2019 and all Division Bench writ and appeal matters. After Division Bench sitting, Justice S.S. Sundar will hear old civil revision petitions and Justice C. Saravanan will hear criminal original petitions and writ petitions (Cr.P.C.) of 2017.

Justice J. Nisha Banu will hear writ petitions relating to labour and service from 2016 and writ petitions relating to Freedom Fighters Pension Scheme. Justice P. Velmurugan will hear civil miscellaneous appeals and civil revision petitions from 2015.

Justice G. Jayachandran will hear criminal original petitions, anticipatory bail petitions and bail petitions, writ petitions (Cr.P.C.) up to 2016. Justice C.V. Karthikeyan will hear writ petitions relating to motor vehicles, motor vehicle tax, all other taxes and duties, export and import, customs and Central excise, prohibition and State excise, mines and minerals, forest and industries.

Justice R.M.T. Teekaa Raman will hear first appeals and second appeals up to 2014. Justice V. Bhavani Subbaroyan will hear writ petitions relating to labour and service up to 2015. Justice G.R. Swaminathan will hear criminal original petitions and writ petitions (Cr.P.C.) from 2018.

Justice M. Dhandapani will hear criminal appeals, including appeals relating to crime against women and children, and criminal revision petitions up to 2017, CBI and Prevention of Corruption Act cases. Justice P.D. Audikesavalu will hear writ petitions relating to general miscellaneous, education, land reforms, land tenancy, land ceiling, land acquisition and other land laws.

Justice R. Tharani will hear second appeals from 2015, civil miscellaneous second appeals, company appeals, transfer civil miscellaneous petitions and civil revision petitions up to 2013. Justice T. Krishnavalli will hear criminal appeals, including appeals relating to crime against women and children, and criminal revision petitions from 2018.