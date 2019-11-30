New sitting arrangement at High Court Bench

MADURAI

A new set of judges will preside over the court proceedings at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court from December 2.

Justice M. Duraiswamy will be the Administrative Judge of the High Court Bench for the next three months. A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran will hear public interest litigation petitions, all Division Bench writ and appeal matters, criminal contempt and appeals relating to orders in contempt proceedings.

After Division Bench sitting, Justice M. Duraiswamy will hear old writ petitions and Justice T. Ravindran civil revision petitions of 2014.

A Division Bench of Justices T. Raja and B. Pugalendhi will hear habeas corpus petitions, all criminal appeals and criminal cases to be heard by a Division Bench, including crime against women and children. After Division Bench sitting, Justice T. Raja will hear old civil revision petitions and Justice B. Pugalendhi criminal original petitions and writ petitions (Cr.P.C.) of 2017.

Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana will hear writ petitions relating to motor vehicles, motor vehicle tax, all other taxes and duties, export and import, customs and Central excise, prohibition and State excise, mines and minerals, forest and industries.

Justice S.S. Sundar will hear writ petitions relating to general miscellaneous, education, land reforms, land tenancy, land ceiling, land acquisition and other land laws.

Justice R. Subramanian will hear second appeals from 2015, civil miscellaneous second appeals, company appeals, transfer civil miscellaneous petitions and civil revision petitions up to 2013.

Justice J. Nisha Banu will hear writ petitions relating to labour and service up to 2015. Justice M.S. Ramesh will hear writ petitions relating to labour and service from 2016 and writ petitions relating to Freedom Fighters Pension Scheme.

Justice N. Sathish Kumar will hear first appeals and second appeals up to 2014. Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira will hear criminal original petitions and writ petitions (Cr.P.C.) from 2018.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan will hear criminal original petitions, anticipatory bail petitions and bail petitions, writ petitions (Cr.P.C.) up to 2016.

While Justice R. Tharani will hear civil miscellaneous appeals and civil revision petitions from 2015, Justice T. Krishnavalli will hear criminal appeals, including appeals relating to crime against women and children, and criminal revision petitions from 2015.

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar will hear criminal appeals, including appeals relating to crime against women and children, and criminal revision petitions up to 2014, CBI and Prevention of Corruption Act cases.