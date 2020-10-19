New Siddha concoction introduced at Aruppukottai GH

‘Clinical trial has proved the kashayam is effective in controlling, curing coronavirus’

The State Health Department has permitted Aruppukottai Government Hospital to take up trial of a Siddha concoction on COVID-19 positive patients.

Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan on Monday said clinical trial proved that the concoction – M.V. Kashayam – prepared using several herbs was effective in curing various symptoms of COVID-19.

“The Siddha drug has the power to prevent the spread of the virus in human body and also the power to wipe it out,” the Collector said.

The new drug was found to have the power to cure fever, body pain, allergy, breathing problems, ulcer, dysentery, cancer, and to protect liver and to improve immunity to cure anemia and give rejuvenation, he said in a statement.

Also, the trial had proved that it could prevent clotting of blood. “It is expected that COVID-19 can be cured on consuming M.V. Kashayam for three to six days,” Mr. Kannan said.

Upon taking the drug thrice, the viral load would be controlled and the adverse impact of COVID-19 would start to reduce.

“It is expected to provide relief to fever, headache, body pain, throat pain, cough and breathing trouble in two days,” the Collector said.

Since the drug could stop clotting of blood, it could prevent breathing trouble and heart attack, he added.

Stating that the new treatment was totally on trial basis at no cost, Mr. Kannan said that after treatment, laboratory test would be conducted on patients. Interested persons could avail the treatment on producing a COVID-19 positive certificate. A team of Siddha doctors would clear all doubts regarding the new drug.

The team of Siddha doctors comprised Dharumarajan, Venkateswaran, Vadivel, Chandramouli, Ezhil and others.