Madurai

New set of judges

Staff Reporter Madurai 04 October 2020 20:32 IST
Updated: 04 October 2020 20:32 IST

A new set of High Court judges will preside over court proceedings at Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court from October 5. Justice N. Kirubakaran will be the administrative judge of the High Court Bench for the next three months.

The other judges deputed to the High Court Bench are Justice K. Kalyanasundaram, Justice S. Vaidyanathan, Justice R. Mahadevan, Justice M. Govindaraj, Justice J. Nisha Banu, Justice S.M. Subramaniam, Justice N. Seshasayee, Justice G.R. Swaminathan, Justice Abdul Quddhose, Justice R. Tharani, Justice T. Krishnavalli, Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy and Justice B. Pugalendhi.

