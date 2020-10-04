Madurai

New set of judges

A new set of High Court judges will preside over court proceedings at Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court from October 5. Justice N. Kirubakaran will be the administrative judge of the High Court Bench for the next three months.

The other judges deputed to the High Court Bench are Justice K. Kalyanasundaram, Justice S. Vaidyanathan, Justice R. Mahadevan, Justice M. Govindaraj, Justice J. Nisha Banu, Justice S.M. Subramaniam, Justice N. Seshasayee, Justice G.R. Swaminathan, Justice Abdul Quddhose, Justice R. Tharani, Justice T. Krishnavalli, Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy and Justice B. Pugalendhi.

