New set of judges to preside over Madras HC Bench proceedings from December 5

December 03, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MADURAI

A new set of judges will preside over court proceedings at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court from December 5. Justice D. Krishnakumar will be the administrative judge for the next three months.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar will hear public interest litigation petitions and writ appeals from 2022. A Division Bench of Justices G. Jayachandran and Sunder Mohan will hear habeas corpus petitions, criminal appeals and writ appeals up to 2021.

Justice N. Seshasayee will hear second appeals up to 2016. Justice A. D. Jagadish Chandira will hear anticipatory bail petitions, bail petitions and criminal appeals, including appeals related to crimes against women and children. Justice G.R. Swaminathan will hear petitions related to general miscellaneous, mines and minerals, land reforms, land acquisition and other land laws, RTI, freedom fighters pension scheme and agriculture produce market from 2019.

Justice M. Dhandapani will hear petitions related to labour and service from 2020. Justice P. D. Audikesavalu will hear petitions related to tax, Customs and Central Excise, Prohibition and State Excise, forest, industries, HR & CE Department and Waqf Board. Justice R. Tharani will hear civil miscellaneous appeals and civil miscellaneous second appeals up to 2020.

Justice B. Pugalendhi will hear second appeals from 2017, civil revision petitions, transfer civil miscellaneous petitions and company appeals. Justice G. Ilangovan will hear criminal original petitions and CBI-related cases. Justice K. Murali Shankar will hear criminal original petitions from 2020. Justice S. Srimathy will hear petitions related to labour and service up to 2019. Justice N. Mala will hear first appeals, civil miscellaneous appeals and civil miscellaneous second appeals from 2021.

Justice K. Kumaresh Babu will hear petitions related to general miscellaneous, mines and minerals, land reforms, land acquisition and other land laws, RTI, freedom fighters pension scheme and agriculture produce market up to 2018.