New set of judges to preside over court proceedings in HC Bench

Madurai

05 November 2021 20:53 IST

A new set of High Court judges will preside over court proceedings in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court from November 8. Justice T. Raja will be the administrative judge for the next three months.

A Division Bench of Justices T. Raja and P. Velmurugan will hear public interest litigation petitions and writ appeals from 2018. A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and G. Jayachandran will hear habeas corpus petitions, criminal appeals and writ appeals up to 2017.

Advertising

Advertising

Justice M. Sundar will hear petitions relating to tax, customs and Central excise, prohibition and State excise, forest, industries and HR & CE. Justice J. Nisha Banu will hear second appeals from 2006 to 2010. Justice Anita Sumanth will hear petitions relating to labour and service of 2018 and 2019.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan will hear petitions relating to general miscellaneous, mines and minerals, land reforms, land acquisition and other land laws, RTI, freedom fighters pension scheme and agriculture produce market. Justice V. Bhavani Subbaroyan will hear second appeals from 2011. Justice G.R. Swaminathan will hear criminal original petitions from 2021.

Justice R. Tharani will hear criminal appeals including appeals relating to crime against women and children and criminal revisions. Justice P.T. Asha will hear civil revision petitions, transfer civil miscellaneous petitions and company appeals, Justice B. Pugalendhi will hear petitions relating to labour and service from 2020. Justice G. Ilangovan will hear criminal original petitions up to 2019 and CBI related cases.

Justice S. Ananthi will hear civil miscellaneous appeals, civil miscellaneous second appeal and first appeals. Justice K. Murali Shankar will hear anticipatory bail petitions, bail petitions and criminal original petitions of 2020. Justice S. Srimathy will hear petitions relating to labour and service up to 2017 and Justice R. Vijayakumar will hear second appeals up to 2005.