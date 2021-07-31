New set of judges to preside over court proceedings in HC Bench

A new set of High Court judges will preside over court proceedings in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court from August 2. Justice M. Duraiswamy will be the administrative judge for the next three months.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and S. Ananthi will hear public interest litigation petitions and writ appeals from 2018. A Division Bench of Justices V. Bharathidasan and J. Nisha Banu will hear habeas corpus petitions, criminal appeal and writ appeals upto 2017.

Justice D. Krishnakumar will hear petitions pertaining to labour and service from the year 2018 and freedom fighters pension scheme. Justice S.S. Sundar will hear labour and service related petitions upto the year 2017.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar will hear petitions relating to motor vehicles, motor vehicle tax and other tax and duties cases. Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira will hear second appeals from 2015. Justice G.R. Swaminathan will hear first appeals and second appeals upto 2014.

Justice R. Tharani will hear civil miscellaneous appeals upto 2018. Justice T. Krishnavalli will hear criminal appeals and criminal revisions from 2018. Justice R. Pongiappan will hear criminal appeals, criminal revisions upto 2017 and the CBI-related cases.

Justice B. Pugalendhi will hear bail and anticipatory bail petitions. Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy will hear petitions pertaining to education, land and general miscellaneous cases. Justice G. Ilangovan will hear criminal original petitions. Justice K. Murali Shankar will hear civil miscellaneous appeals from 2019 and civil revision petitions from 2019.