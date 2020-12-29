New set of judges for the High Court Bench

29 December 2020 20:13 IST

Madurai

A new of judges will preside over the court proceedings in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court from January 4, 2021. Justice M.M. Sundresh will be the administrative judge of the High Court Bench for the next three months.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi will hear public interest litigation petitions and writ appeals from the year 2018 onwards. A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and S. Kannammal will hear writ appeals up to the year 2017.

A Division Bench of Justices T. Raja and G. Ilangovan will hear habeas corpus petitions, criminal appeals and other criminal cases to be heard by a division bench.

The other judges deputed to the High Court Bench for the three months are Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana, Justice K. Kalyanasundaram, Justice R. Subramanian, Justice J. Nisha Banu, Justice M.S. Ramesh, Justice N. Sathish Kumar, Justice G.R. Swaminathan, Justice M. Dhandapani, Justice R. Tharani, Justice T. Krishnavalli, Justice M. Nirmal Kumar and Justice K. Murali Shankar.