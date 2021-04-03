New set of judges for HC Bench

A new set of judges will preside over court proceedings at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court from April 7. Justice T. S. Sivagnanam will be the administrative judge for the High Court Bench for the next three months.

A Division Bench of Justices T. S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi will hear public interest litigation petitions and writ appeals from the year 2018. A Division Bench of Justices K. Kalyanasundaram and B. Pugalendhi will hear habeas corpus petitions, all criminal appeals, other criminal cases to be heard by a Division Bench and writ appeals up to the year 2017.

The other judges deputed to the High Court Bench for the three months are Justice V. M. Velumani, Justice J. Nisha Banu, Justice G. R. Swaminathan, Justice P. D. Audikesavalu, Justice R. Tharani, Justice T. Krishnavalli, Justice N. Anand Venkatesh, Justice G. Chandrasekharan, Justice A. A. Nakkiran, Justice G. Ilangovan, Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup and Justice K. Murali Shankar.