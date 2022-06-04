New set of HC judges will preside over court proceedings 

A new set of High Court Judges will preside over court proceedings at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court from June 6. Justice P.N. Prakash will be the administrative judge for the next three months.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and S. Ananthi will hear public interest litigation petitions, habeas corpus petitions, all criminal appeals and writ appeals up to 2017. A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and S. Srimathy will hear writ appeals from 2018.

Justice M.S. Ramesh will hear petitions related to labour and service from 2018. Justice P. Velmurugan will hear first appeals. Justice N. Seshasayee will hear second appeals from 2010 to 2016.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan will hear petitions related to general miscellaneous, mines and minerals, land reforms, land acquisition and other land laws, RTI, freedom fighters pension scheme and agriculture produce market from 2017.

Justice R. Tharani will hear civil miscellaneous appeals and civil miscellaneous second appeals. Justice R. Hemalatha will hear second appeals up to 2009. Justice M. Nirmal Kumar will hear petitions related to tax, customs and Central excise, prohibition and State excise, forest, industries, HR & CE and Waqf Board issues.

Justice B. Pugalendhi will hear second appeals from 2017, civil revision petitions, transfer civil miscellaneous petitions and company appeals. Justice G. Chandrasekharan will hear petitions relating to labour and service up to 2017. Justice V. Sivagnanam will hear criminal original petitions.

Justice G. Ilangovan will hear anticipatory bail petitions, bail petitions and criminal appeals, including appeals related to crime against women and children. Justice K. Murali Shankar will hear criminal original petitions and CBI related cases. Justice R. VIjayakumar will hear petitions related to general miscellaneous, mines and minerals, land reforms, land acquisition and other land laws, RTI, freedom fighters pension scheme and agriculture produce market up to 2016.