New Senior Divisional Commercial Manager
R. P. Rathipriya has taken over as Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Southern Railway, Madurai Division.
She succeeds V. Prasanna, who has been posted as Senior Divisonal Safety Officer, Chennai Division.
Ms. Rathipriya was hitherto Senior Divisional Operations Manager in Madurai, a statement said
