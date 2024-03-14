GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New SE for Periyar-Vaigai Basin Circle

March 14, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
J. Sam Erwin who assumed office as Superintending Engineer of Periyar-Vaigai Basin Circle, Madurai, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

J. Sam Erwin assumed office as Superintending Engineer of Periyar-Vaigai Basin Circle, Madurai, on Thursday. He was hitherto Executive Engineer, Periyar Damd He had served in Periyar dam for 10 years, first as Sub-Divisional Engineer and then as Executive Engineer.

Mr. Erwin had an eventful stint in the interstate dam after the water level in the reservoir was raised to 142 feet in 2014 following the Supreme Court’s order allowing Tamil Nadu to increase the level from 136 feet. He had deftly handled the issues pertaining to the allegation raised by Kerala that the water released from Tamil Nadu flooded the neighbouring State.

