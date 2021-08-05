‘New scheme, a boon for all’

MADURAI

05 August 2021 22:48 IST

Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P. Moorthy on Thursday launched the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme at M. Kallupatti village in Sedapatti union in Madurai district.

Presiding over the function, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said that under the scheme, mobile medical teams would screen people of all ages at their doorstep for all ailments, including diabetes. The advantage of visiting people in their houses was that the medical team would get an opportunity to have a better understanding of the living conditions and prescribe the right medication.

Data on patients requiring medical attention had been tabulated and the nurses/technical staff would coordinate with the primary health centres in the respective blocks for screening.

For post-operative surgeries, the patients need not travel to far away government hospitals as the mobile team would check their condition at periodic intervals, the Collector said.

The on-the-spot diagnosis scheme would be extended to cover more places with more features, he said.

MLAs A. Venkatesan and M. Boominathan, senior officials from the health, revenue and other departments participated.