New running room assures better quality of rest to train crew members

A state-of-the-art running room has been constructed to ensure quality of rest and peace of mind for railway locomotive crew and guards in Madurai.

The new facility, costing ₹5 crore, has been constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited and was officially inaugurated by Southern Railway General Manager R. N. Singh, in February.

The new running room, The Rail Tree - Train Crew Nest, has not only got improved facilities, but also has been aesthetically designed, with spacious and well-lit rooms.

The ground plus one building with built up area of 976.763 square metres on the ground floor and 740.430 square metres on the first floor has 40 individual air-conditioned rooms for male crew members, including locopilots, assistant locopilots, train managers and Loco Inspectors.

“Earlier, we had cubicles for male crew members. But, now it has been upgraded with indivual rooms,” said Divisional Electrical Engineer (Operations), Amal Sebastian.

The rooms have cot, bed with mosquito net. Besides, it has got study table, with chair and luggage table.

Each block of 10 rooms have got separate restroom facility with hot water supply.

Separate accommodation for six lady train crew has also been provided.

Running crew from Salem, Coimbatore, Erode, Tirunelveli, Milavittan, Sengottai, Tiruchi, Villupuram, Thiruvananthapuram and Nagercoil would take rest in these rooms between two duties.

“After signing off from the trains, they can walk straight to the running room and they would get accommodation. The crew would be woken up 75 minutes before their scheduled time of reporting for the next train,” he added.

While breakfast, lunch and dinner are provided at highly-subsidised rates, the private contractor would ensure that they get meals round-the-clock.

A spacious modular kitchen, dining room, recreation area, a yoga hall give a star-hotel ambience. Garden around the building and lawn inside the building adds to the serene environment for relaxation.

The digital format of allocation of rooms and feedback system help effective monitoring by higher officials.

A board reading: Dear pilots, you have taken care of the train. Now, it is our turn to take care of you’, sums up the facilities created for the crew members.

